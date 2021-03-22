Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 22, 2021 3:40 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: what to look for in possible third wave in B.C.' COVID-19: what to look for in possible third wave in B.C.
Regardless of the vaccination effort, B.C. could hit a critical point in the COVID-19 pandemic this week based on current case numbers.

B.C. health officials are set to provide three days of COVID-19 data on Monday afternoon.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, the Global News website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Mass vaccination clinics coming to Vancouver Island' COVID-19: Mass vaccination clinics coming to Vancouver Island
COVID-19: Mass vaccination clinics coming to Vancouver Island

The numbers come amid concerns of a possible third wave as the cases linked to COVID-19 variants of concern continue to mount.

During its most recent update on Friday, the province reported 737 new cases of the COVID-19, the most since Jan. 7, along with two new deaths.

The seven-day moving average of new cases, at 559, was also the highest it has been since Jan. 12.

Read more: B.C. COVID-19 vaccination information — Contacts, timelines and what you need to know

There were 5,207 active cases, the highest since Jan. 7, while more than 9,400 people were isolating due to exposure.

Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination drive continues to gain momentum as the federal public health agency prepares to take delivery of the largest number of doses since the launch of the immunization effort.

Nearly 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are set to arrive this week, alongside 846,000 shots of the product developed by Moderna.

— With files from Simon Little and The Canadian Press

