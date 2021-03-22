B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are set to provide three days of COVID-19 data on Monday afternoon.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, the Global News website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

1:43 COVID-19: Mass vaccination clinics coming to Vancouver Island COVID-19: Mass vaccination clinics coming to Vancouver Island

The numbers come amid concerns of a possible third wave as the cases linked to COVID-19 variants of concern continue to mount.

During its most recent update on Friday, the province reported 737 new cases of the COVID-19, the most since Jan. 7, along with two new deaths.

The seven-day moving average of new cases, at 559, was also the highest it has been since Jan. 12.

There were 5,207 active cases, the highest since Jan. 7, while more than 9,400 people were isolating due to exposure.

Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination drive continues to gain momentum as the federal public health agency prepares to take delivery of the largest number of doses since the launch of the immunization effort.

Nearly 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are set to arrive this week, alongside 846,000 shots of the product developed by Moderna.

— With files from Simon Little and The Canadian Press