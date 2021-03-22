Guelph paramedics receive $6.1 million for in-home seniors care

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph has announced its paramedic service is receiving $6.1 million from the Ontario government to provide in-home care to seniors.

Chief Stephen Dewar says the program is meant for those waiting to get into a long-term care facility, or those who require ongoing non-emergency health care.

“Now they can receive medical support in the comfort of their current home,” he said.

The program was first tested in October 2020, to determine if paramedics could be of assistance. Since then, over 70 patients enrolled in the program, the city said.

This new funding is in place until 2024, and the city said that means the paramedic service can recruit for the program from within, make some capital investments, set up additional training and hire up to seven temporary paramedics.

Story continues below advertisement

6:03 Should Ontario be easing restrictions amid a third wave? Doctor weighs in Should Ontario be easing restrictions amid a third wave? Doctor weighs in

Dewar also noted that this funding will allow them to increase community paramedic hours within Wellington County and Guelph, with an expectation that approximately 900 individuals will annually use this service.

“The provincial framework surrounding the funding is clear. The program must be 24/7, accessible, responsive and proactive, and our team is ready for the challenges, and looks forward to working closely with local health-care providers to assist more clients,” he said.

Referrals to the program are made through health-care providers including family physicians, home and community care or hospital discharge planners.