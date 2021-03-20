Menu

Crime

Halifax pedestrian hit by a pickup truck Tuesday has died: police

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted March 20, 2021 3:02 pm
Click to play video: 'New traffic safety measures for Halifax’s north end' New traffic safety measures for Halifax’s north end
WATCH: New safety measures, including reduced speed limits and more crosswalks are coming to Halifax’s north end. – Mar 11, 2021

A man has died from injuries sustained earlier in the week when he was hit by a pickup truck in the north end of Halifax.

On March 16, Halifax Regional Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a pickup truck at the intersection of Young Street and Kempt Road.

Police said the 75-year-old man was crossing east on Young Street in a crosswalk when the incident took place, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Read more: Pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after being hit by pick-up truck in Halifax crosswalk

The pedestrian had sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the QEII hospital by paramedics.

Police also said the pickup truck driver, a man, was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

In a Saturday morning release, HRP said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” read the release.

Click to play video: 'Could lowering speed limits make our roads safer?' Could lowering speed limits make our roads safer?
Could lowering speed limits make our roads safer? – Feb 12, 2020
Halifax Regional PoliceFatal CollisionRoad SafetyPedestrian SafetyNorth Endpedestrian hitfatal car crashYoung StreetFatal pedestrian crashKempt RoadHalifax collision

