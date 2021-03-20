Halifax pedestrian hit by a pickup truck Tuesday has died: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died from injuries sustained earlier in the week when he was hit by a pickup truck in the north end of Halifax.

On March 16, Halifax Regional Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a pickup truck at the intersection of Young Street and Kempt Road.

Police said the 75-year-old man was crossing east on Young Street in a crosswalk when the incident took place, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The pedestrian had sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the QEII hospital by paramedics.

Police also said the pickup truck driver, a man, was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

In a Saturday morning release, HRP said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” read the release.

