London police seek suspect involved in Friday afternoon hit-and-run incident

London police are looking for a suspect who was involved in a hit and run late Friday afternoon.

Const. Sandasha Bough said that shortly after 4:45 p.m. in the area of Hale and Brydges streets, a pickup truck struck two vehicles and several trees before leaving the area.

“An occupant in one of the vehicles sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital,” she said.

Hit and run in the area of in the area of Hale and Brydges Streets on March 19, 2021. Supplied by Crystal Smitjes

Bough said a witness’s description helped them locate the black 1996 Dodge Ram pickup truck a short while later abandoned on Foxbar Road near Wellington Road.

She said officers have determined the truck was previously reported stolen from another jurisdiction.

Officers searched the area, but Bough said they were unable to locate the driver.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

