Facebook fixes issue preventing global access to services including Whatsapp, Instagram

Send this page to someone via email

Facebook Inc has fixed a technical issue that caused a global outage of its services after more than a million people reported problems with its photo-sharing app Instagram.

The issue had also affected the company’s online messaging services Whatsapp and Messenger, with #whatsappoutage trending on Twitter in many countries, including India.

A Facebook spokesperson said the company had resolved the issue, which prevented access to its services.

Over one million people had reported problems with Instagram, while nearly 20,000 users posted about issues with WhatsApp, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

5:19 Facebook lifts news blockade after agreeing to Australian law Facebook lifts news blockade after agreeing to Australian law – Mar 2, 2021

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.

Story continues below advertisement

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)