Peterborough hospital president and CEO tops Sunshine List in city in 2020

The president and CEO of Peterborough Regional Health Centre is once again the highest paid public-sector employee in the city, according to provincial data released late Friday afternoon.

The data is featured in the Ontario government annual public-sector salary disclosure list. The so-called “Sunshine List” features all public-sector employees who earned more than $100,000 in 2020.

PRHC president and CEO Dr. Peter McLaughlin earned $380,000 along with $12,000 in taxable benefits. In 2019 he had a salary of $379,999.91 with taxable benefits of $12,000.

Peterborough Public Health‘s medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra had the city’s second-highest public-sector employee salary last year with $334,173.20 along with $21,988 in taxable benefits. Salvaterra in February announced her plans to retire later this year once her replacement is found.

Rounding out the top five salaries among public-sector employees in the city are:

Matthew Snyder, PRHC senior vice-president and chief human resources officer: $230,000.68 ($2,296.32 taxable benefits)

Brenda Weir, PRHC executive vice-president and chief nursing executive: $230,000.68 ($2,296.32 taxable benefits)

Katherine Farnell, PRHC senior vice-president and chief financial officer: $230,000.68 ($2,296.32 taxable benefits)

Peterborough Police Service Chief Scott Gilbert was the highest-paid municipal employee in 2020, earning $224,839.81 along with $16,611.22 in taxable benefits. Deputy police chief Tim Farquharson earned $204,083.07 ($1,192.62 taxable benefits).

Sandra Clancy, the City of Peterborough’s chief administrative officer was next at $203,608.86 in 2020 with $15,677.61 in taxable benefits.

Peterborough Fire Services Chief Chris Snetsinger had a 2020 salary of $156,973.18 ($3,645.45 in taxable benefits.)

At Trent University, president and vice-chancellor Dr. Leo Groarke earned $316,731.60 in 2020 (up from $292,057 in 2019) along with $25,006.75 in taxable benefits. Fleming College president Maureen Adamson earned $292,367.34 in 2020 ($10,539 taxable benefits).

In total, 786 public-sector employees were listed with an association to Peterborough.

