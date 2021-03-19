Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after attempted abduction of 8-year-old girl from Toronto school

By Jessica Patton Global News
Toronto police said a man attempted to abduct an eight-year-old girl from St. John Vianney Catholic School on Friday.
Toronto police said a man attempted to abduct an eight-year-old girl from St. John Vianney Catholic School on Friday. Enzo Armini/Global News

Toronto police officers say they are investigating the attempted abduction of an eight-year-old girl outside of an Etobicoke school Friday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to St. John Vianney Catholic School on Thistle Down Boulevard, near Islington Avenue and Albion Road, just before 12:30 p.m. for a report a man allegedly tried to abduct a young girl.

Insp. Michael Williams told reporters children were playing in the south end of the school when a man approached a girl and tried to pick her up and put her over his shoulder.

He said when other children saw what was happening, the man became scared, dropped the girl and took off toward the Humber River.

Read more: ‘Young male’ seriously injured after west-end Toronto shooting, police say

Story continues below advertisement

Williams said the child was uninjured.

Police described the suspect as being in his 20s with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava, a black baseball hat, a black sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

It is unclear if the girl was targeted or if it was a random abduction attempt, Williams added.

Investigators asked anyone with surveillance video or information in regard to the incident to contact police.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeAttempted Child AbductionToronto abductionSt. John Vianney Catholic SchoolToronto attempted abductionToronto Attempted Child Abduction

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers