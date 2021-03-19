Council to consider waiving business licence fees in Calgary for 2021; pair want extension to 2022

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of Calgary councillors are calling for more fee relief for businesses in the city.

Ward 1 Coun. Ward Sutherland and Ward 6 Coun. Jeff Davison — who both sit on the city’s business advisory committee and are seeking re-election in their wards — want council to waive licensing fees in 2021 and 2022 for all city businesses.

City administration is recommending those fees be covered by the city for 2021 only, for a total of $9 million.

“Calgary’s small businesses have been severely impacted by COVID-19. By waiving license fees to $0 for new and existing businesses, we are committed to proving that Calgary is ready and open for business,” Davison said in a statement.

Business licensing fees run from $64 to $1,284, for issuing new business licenses and renewals.

Funds from either proposal would come from the $30 million in relief to small businesses city council unanimously approved on Mar. 1.

The decision on how that small business relief will be rolled out is due to happen on Monday in council chambers.

On Mar. 15, city council approved waiving licencing between 50 and 100 per cent of fees for taxi, limo and rideshare drivers. The city waived half of those fees in 2020.

On Mar. 1, council agreed to cap non-residential property tax increases to 10 per cent. City officials said large format warehouses and multi-residential high rises were — as property classes — expecting double-digit increases.

According to a news release from Davison’s office, the duo is planning to present more ideas to help city businesses in the spring.