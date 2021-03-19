City of Kawartha Lakes police make arrests in business break-in, assault incidents in Lindsay

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made in a business break-in in Lindsay.

According to the municipal City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers responded to a break-in call at a Peel Street business on Tuesday. Then on Thursday around 7:40 a.m., staff who arrived at work reported an intruder who fled the scene.

Video surveillance revealed the suspect gained entry through a rear door.

The investigation led to the arrest of Willam Mahon, 44, of Lindsay, who was charged with two counts of break and enter with intent and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on May 6.

Assault arrest

On Thursday at around 7:05 p.m., officers received a report of an assault at a Lindsay Street North address.

It’s alleged a woman confronted and assaulted the victim during a dispute.

Christine Pearsell, 50, of Uxbridge was arrested and charged with assault and failure to comply with an undertaking.

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on May 6.