Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes police make arrests in business break-in, assault incidents in Lindsay

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 2:30 pm
Police in Lindsay made two arrests in break and enter and assault cases earlier this week.
Police in Lindsay made two arrests in break and enter and assault cases earlier this week. Global News Peterborough file

An arrest has been made in a business break-in in Lindsay.

According to the municipal City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers responded to a break-in call at a Peel Street business on Tuesday. Then on Thursday around 7:40 a.m., staff who arrived at work reported an intruder who fled the scene.

Read more: Arrests made after break ins at office, apartment building in Lindsay: police

Video surveillance revealed the suspect gained entry through a rear door.

The investigation led to the arrest of Willam Mahon, 44, of Lindsay, who was charged with two counts of break and enter with intent and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on May 6.

Story continues below advertisement

Assault arrest

On Thursday at around 7:05 p.m., officers received a report of an assault at a Lindsay Street North address.

It’s alleged a woman confronted and assaulted the victim during a dispute.

Christine Pearsell, 50, of Uxbridge was arrested and charged with assault and failure to comply with an undertaking.

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on May 6.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultTheftBreak And EnterCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayCity of Kawartha Lakes Police ServiceLindsay Police

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers