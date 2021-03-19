Driver in life-threatening condition after single-vehicle collision in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

A driver is in life-threatening condition after the car he was driving flipped over in Brampton Friday morning, Peel police say.

Emergency services were called to the area of Ivory Tusk Court and Chapparal Drive for reports of a single-vehicle collision at around 9:45 a.m.

Police tweeted the driver was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear.

Police said officers with the Major Bureau Collision Unit are on scene.

UPDATE:

– Driver is being transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition

– Major Collision Bureau is attending — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 19, 2021

