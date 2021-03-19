Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Driver in life-threatening condition after single-vehicle collision in Brampton

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 1:23 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A driver is in life-threatening condition after the car he was driving flipped over in Brampton Friday morning, Peel police say.

Emergency services were called to the area of Ivory Tusk Court and Chapparal Drive for reports of a single-vehicle collision at around 9:45 a.m.

Read more: Man who allegedly held Brampton protest that violated COVID-19 restrictions issued summons

Police tweeted the driver was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear.

Police said officers with the Major Bureau Collision Unit are on scene.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel policeBrampton CollisionPeel CollisionBrampton Single-Vehicle CollisionChapparal DriveIvory Tusk Court

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers