Canada

Trudeau promises to hold Iran to account for shoot down of Flight 752

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Iran plane crash report explains what happened, but doesn’t say why: TSB' Iran plane crash report explains what happened, but doesn’t say why: TSB
WATCH ABOVE: Canada’s Transportation Safety Board is reacts to a report released by Iran on downed Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will continue to hold Iran to account after its military shot down a passenger jet in January 2020.

Trudeau says he will work with international partners to demand justice and transparency on behalf of Canadian families who lost loved ones among the 176 victims of the tragedy.

Read more: Victims’ loved ones say Iranian report into downing of Ukrainian flight 752 lacks details

A group representing the families is demanding Canada impose sanctions against Iran’s Revolutionary Guard to pry out more information on the shootdown.

Iran plane crash report explains what happened, but doesn’t say why: TSB

They want Canada to take the Iranian regime to the International Court of Justice if talks stretch beyond three months.

Iran’s civil aviation body released a final report this week that blames “human error” for shots fired at Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 after takeoff from Tehran on Jan. 8 last year.

Read more: Iran plane crash: What has happened in the year since Flight PS752 was shot down?

The Canadian government has rejected the report outright, describing it as “incomplete” and devoid of “hard facts or evidence” on the factors that led to the death of 55 Canadian citizens, 30 permanent residents and dozens of others with ties to Canada.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
