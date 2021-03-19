Trudeau promises to hold Iran to account for shoot down of Flight 752

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will continue to hold Iran to account after its military shot down a passenger jet in January 2020.

Trudeau says he will work with international partners to demand justice and transparency on behalf of Canadian families who lost loved ones among the 176 victims of the tragedy.

A group representing the families is demanding Canada impose sanctions against Iran’s Revolutionary Guard to pry out more information on the shootdown.

They want Canada to take the Iranian regime to the International Court of Justice if talks stretch beyond three months.

Iran’s civil aviation body released a final report this week that blames “human error” for shots fired at Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 after takeoff from Tehran on Jan. 8 last year.

The Canadian government has rejected the report outright, describing it as “incomplete” and devoid of “hard facts or evidence” on the factors that led to the death of 55 Canadian citizens, 30 permanent residents and dozens of others with ties to Canada.