Man who allegedly held Brampton protest that violated COVID-19 restrictions issued summons

A 22-year-old man has been issued a provincial summons for violating the COVID-19 Reopening Act after allegedly holding a protest in Brampton, Ont., earlier this month.

Peel police said a car rally and foot march protest held on March 7 violated the current Ontario restrictions put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investigators charged a 22-year-old as they alleged he was one of the main organizers.

Peel Region is currently in the Grey-Lockdown level — the strictest level — of the province’s colour-coded framework. The provincial stay-at-home-order enacted on Boxing Day was lifted in the region on March 8, meaning the protest was held while the region was under the strictest restrictions.

Current restrictions include a ban on in-person dining at restaurants and bars, personal care services, and gyms. There are also strict limits on gatherings which include outdoor organized public events and social gatherings with physical distancing being capped at 10 people.

“All gatherings, rallies, protests and peaceful assembly must follow existing Provincial Regulations and City By-Laws,” a police statement read Friday.

