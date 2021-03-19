London police seek those ‘criminally responsible’ for February fire on Bonaventure Dr.

Send this page to someone via email

London Police continue to seek those “criminally responsible” for a suspicious fire at a townhouse complex on Bonaventure Drive last February.

Emergency crews responded to the multi-unit fire in the early hours of Feb. 27.

“This fire spread to multiple units, and the occupants were lucky to get out of their residences safely,” Det. Sgt. Ryan Million said in a statement.

“While the investigation is active and ongoing, we are committed to finding those criminally responsible for setting the fire.”

There were no injuries, but the damage was pegged at $1 million after the fire tore through the townhouse complex.

One unit was completely burned down, while neighbouring units were heavily damaged. One of the units was the home of a pregnant mother, who managed to escape the fire with her daughter and pet dog, but who lost much of her belongings in the blaze.

Officials have not commented on the cause of the fire, but say they’re committed to finding those responsible.

“Someone knows something,” Million said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London Police or Crime Stoppers