Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

London police seek those ‘criminally responsible’ for February fire on Bonaventure Dr.

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted March 19, 2021 7:30 am
Some of the exterior damage following Saturday's fire on Bonaventure Drive.
Some of the exterior damage following Saturday's fire on Bonaventure Drive. Amberlee Hill

London Police continue to seek those “criminally responsible” for a suspicious fire at a townhouse complex on Bonaventure Drive last February.

Emergency crews responded to the multi-unit fire in the early hours of Feb. 27.

“This fire spread to multiple units, and the occupants were lucky to get out of their residences safely,” Det. Sgt. Ryan Million said in a statement.

“While the investigation is active and ongoing, we are committed to finding those criminally responsible for setting the fire.”

Read more: Most Londoners followed COVID-19 guidelines on St. Patrick’s Day

There were no injuries, but the damage was pegged at $1 million after the fire tore through the townhouse complex.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

One unit was completely burned down, while neighbouring units were heavily damaged. One of the units was the home of a pregnant mother, who managed to escape the fire with her daughter and pet dog, but who lost much of her belongings in the blaze.

Read more: ‘We’ll be OK’: London, Ont., family grateful for outpouring of support following fire

Officials have not commented on the cause of the fire, but say they’re committed to finding those responsible.

“Someone knows something,” Million said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London Police or Crime Stoppers

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeFireLondon PoliceCrime StoppersVideoLondon Fire Departmenttownhouse

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers