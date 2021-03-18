Junior hockey: Member of Kelowna Rockets tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A positive test has scrubbed the Kelowna Rockets’ hopes for a clean start to the season.

On Thursday afternoon, the Western Hockey League announced the team had recorded a positive result following recent COVID-19 testing.

The league did not reveal if the positive test was from a player or the coaching staff, but said the individual is now isolating and will be following directions from the regional public health authority.

Further, the WHL said another team member — considered a close contact of the individual who tested positive — is also self-isolating.

The positive test result was discovered during initial return-to-play testing. In an email, the team said it would not comment on the test result and deferred all questions to the WHL.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, provincial health officials gave the WHL’s teams in B.C. the green light to play.

Following that announcement, the league announced a shortened 24-game season that will start on March 26th.

1:56 Junior hockey: Kelowna Rockets awaiting COVID-19 test results, anxious to start training camp Junior hockey: Kelowna Rockets awaiting COVID-19 test results, anxious to start training camp

“Due to the fact the positive test result for COVID-19 was discovered during the initial return-to-play testing phase for the Kelowna Rockets and prior to the club beginning team activities, other members of the team cohort are permitted to continue on the original timeline associated with their return to play,” said the WHL.

“At this time, no WHL regular season games involving the Kelowna Rockets are required to be rescheduled.”