Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 19

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday.

Ontario ahead of schedule, to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for seniors aged 75+ Monday

The Ontario government says its COVID-19 vaccination rollout is ahead of schedule and will therefore begin the inoculation of residents aged 75 and over beginning Monday.

The Ford government said over 50 percent of Ontarians aged 80 and over have already received their first dose

Story continues below advertisement

A pilot program offering vaccines in some pharmacies is also expanding and will now offer the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot to anyone aged 60 and older.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,745 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

Of those:

478 were in Toronto

344 were in Peel Region

174 were in York Region

96 were in Durham Region

53 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,745 new COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 325,254.

Story continues below advertisement

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,212 as 10 more deaths were recorded.

Resolved cases increased by 1,296 from the previous day. The government said 56,134 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, the provincial government reported administering 1,420,599 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 61,146 in the last day. There are 294,749 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Data on variants of concern detected in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), and P.1 (first detected in Brazil) mutations.

Story continues below advertisement

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 1,175 variant cases, which is up by 39 since yesterday, 48 B.1.351 variant cases which is up by one, and 35 P.1 variant cases which is unchanged, that have been detected so far in the province.

The cumulative case count for a mutation that was detected but the lineage was not determined was 10,995, an increase of 704, the government indicated.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,753 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which increased by one death since yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 52 current outbreaks in homes, which is down by seven from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 11 active cases among long-term care residents and 98 active cases among staff — down by 13 and down by 10, respectively, in the last day.

Story continues below advertisement

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 10,882 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date. This is an increase of 132 more cases in the last day — 106 student cases and 36 staff cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 908 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Thirty-eight schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 3,167 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 45 (23 new child cases and 22 staff cases). Out of 5,275 child care centres in Ontario, 215 currently have cases and 49 centres are closed.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Advertisement