Child dies after ‘tragic accident’ involving Peloton treadmill

A child has died after an incident involving a Peloton treadmill, the company’s CEO says.

Peloton chief executive John Foley disclosed the death on Thursday in a statement to owners of the Tread+ treadmill.

“I recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death,” Foley wrote.

“While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved.”

Foley did not provide details about the child’s age or the nature of the treadmill accident. He also did not say where or when it happened.

He urged users to keep pets and children away from Peloton equipment, and recommended that Peloton machines be safely stored away when not in use. He added that owners should also remove the Tread+’s safety key and store it away when it is not being used.

“We are always looking for new ways to ensure that you have the best experience with our products, and we are currently assessing ways to reinforce our warnings about these critical safety precautions to hopefully prevent future accidents,” Foley said.

The 206-kilogram (455-pound) Tread+ treadmill features a large railing and a rotating belt covered in shock-absorbing slats.

The treadmill is designed for users between four foot 11 and six foot four, and is not meant for anyone under the age of 16, according to Peloton’s website.

—With files from The Associated Press