Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Ontario’s hydro subsidy for industrial, commercial businesses to cost estimated $15.2B by 2040: FAO

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2021 12:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford says $300 million will be provided to assist businesses hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions' Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford says $300 million will be provided to assist businesses hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions
WATCH ABOVE: The Ontario government has made available $300 million in funding for restaurants and other businesses impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic, said Premier Doug Ford – Oct 13, 2020

TORONTO — Ontario’s fiscal watchdog says the province will spend an estimated $15.2 billion to subsidize hydro rates for industrial and large commercial businesses by 2040.

The Financial Accountability Office says the spending will be part of a program announced in November that aims to cut rates that are higher due to green energy contracts.

The FAO says the program from the Progressive Conservative government will reduce hydro bills for an estimated 1,400 large business customers by 14 per cent.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario hydro prices are going up and there’s not much anyone can do about it

The watchdog says the province has more than 33,000 green energy deals and the amount paid to generators under the contracts are significantly higher than the average price of electricity in Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

The FAO estimates that the program will cost the province $2.8 billion over the first three years.

It says the subsidy will gradually decrease as contracts expire over time.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Ontario politicsOntario governmentOntario hydroqueen's parkFinancial Accountability OfficeHydro OntarioFinancial Accountability Office of OntarioOntario FAOOntario financial accountability officeFAO ontarioOntario hydro business subsidy

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers