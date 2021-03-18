COVID-19: Town of Cobourg cancels annual Waterfront Festival and Canada Day festivities

Send this page to someone via email

For the second year in a row, two of biggest annual events in the Town of Cobourg have been cancelled.

The town has announced that the 2021 Cobourg Waterfront Festival and Canada Day celebrations will be cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Each year, the events attract thousands to the town and its large Victoria Beach on Lake Ontario. The waterfront festival features entertainment and Canadian arts and crafts, a carnival midway with games and rides on the pier, and a Canada Day Parade through the downtown.

“Our top priority is the health and well-being of our residents, essential workers, community partners and festival attendees,” Mayor John Henderson said.

“Even with vaccinations now being distributed, we are still very much in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and after much consideration, our community partners have made the responsible decision to cancel Cobourg’s Canada Day celebrations, which includes our beloved Waterfront Festival. I applaud our community partners for making the right decision as we continue to abide by provincial and local health unit guidelines.”

Community organizers, including the Cobourg Lions Club and Rotary Club of Cobourg, and the town unanimously agreed with the decision to cancel both events due to the “uncertainty of COVID-19.”

“The cancellation of the Waterfront Festival affects not only the members of the community who look forward to this event every year, but also the non-profit organizations that we are able to support with the proceeds from the festival,” said Marshal Davis, Cobourg Lions Club president.

“The Cobourg Lions Club continues to work hard to make up the lost revenue by hosting drive-thru dinners event out of the Lions Centre, so we can continue to support our community organizations and projects.”

Garry Liboiron, chair of the Rotary Club of Cobourg, says the health and safety of the community is of “upmost importance.”

“The Waterfront Festival has always been an opportunity for the Rotary Club of Cobourg to meet people, serve the community, raise funds and give back to many very important causes,” he said. “We hope we can return soon with an event that serves and promotes our community.”

The Cobourg Waterfront Festival Committee plans to return in the summer of 2022 with an event that is “better than ever for the entire community to enjoy,” the town said.

The town says its marketing and events department will continue to accept applications for community festivals and events with all applications being reviewed by its community events committee. Event permits may also be subject to cancellation based on public health measures that may be adjusted, tightened or loosened due to local COVID-19 trends, case counts and provincial directives.