Canada

Canadian Senate passes Bill C-7, expanding assisted dying to include mental illness

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2021 6:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Liberal MP stresses duties of members to protect rights of Canadians in case for assisted dying bill' Liberal MP stresses duties of members to protect rights of Canadians in case for assisted dying bill
WATCH: Liberal MP stresses duties of members to protect rights of Canadians in case for assisted dying bill – Oct 19, 2020

The Senate has passed a bill to expand access to medical assistance in dying, including eventually to people suffering solely from mental illnesses.

By a vote of 60-25, with five abstentions, senators have accepted a revised version of Bill C-7, even though the government rejected or modified amendments made by the Senate.

It is expected to receive royal assent later tonight.

Read more: Canadians with mental illness should be eligible for assisted death, feds agree

The bill immediately expands access to intolerably suffering individuals who are not approaching the natural end of their lives, in compliance with a 2019 Quebec Superior Court ruling.

As originally drafted, the bill would have imposed a blanket ban on assisted dying for people suffering solely from mental illnesses.

However, the revised version puts a two-year time limit on that exclusion.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
