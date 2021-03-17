Menu

Environment

Alberta environment minister reassures rural areas coal mining doesn’t threaten water

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2021 3:30 pm
Government House Leader Jason Nixon outlines, from Edmonton on February 24, 2021, a spring legislative agenda that will protect Albertans’ lives and livelihoods while also focusing on democratic reform.
Government House Leader Jason Nixon outlines, from Edmonton on February 24, 2021, a spring legislative agenda that will protect Albertans’ lives and livelihoods while also focusing on democratic reform. Courtesy, Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Alberta’s environment minister is trying to reassure rural municipalities in the province’s south that their water supply isn’t threatened by industrial development such as coal mines.

Many municipalities have expressed concern about what effects the government’s plan to expand the coal industry would have on water supplies.

Read more: Second Alberta town asks for coal consultations, pause on exploration

Environment Minister Jason Nixon says despite changes to water allocation from rivers, environmental rules remain the same.

Nixon was responding to a question from a Pincher Creek councillor who referred to a resolution on water passed Tuesday at a convention of rural municipalities.

The resolution says the province changed water policy to benefit a proposed open-pit coal mine in the Rockies without consultation.

Read more: Contaminant from coal mines already high in some Alberta rivers: unreported data

It calls on the province to ensure water supplies remain of high quality and are adequate for the needs of everyone in the area.

Nixon says there’s no threat to water supplies or quality, and suggests concerns are the result of misinformation.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
