Ottawa police arrest teenager in midst of gunpoint robbery, kidnapping

Ottawa police say they successfully intervened as a teenager was holding up two other youths at gunpoint in the city’s south end on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said they received a 911 call on Tuesday at roughly 3 p.m. reporting that two young people were being held at gunpoint by an armed male demanding money.
Responding officers located the vehicle on Bank Street near Findlay Creek, at which point police say they executed a “high-risk arrest.”
Police said the suspect tried to run but was caught by officers as he attempted to escape.
The two victims were uninjured, police said.
Officers said they seized a loaded 9-mm silver handgun during the arrest.
A 17-year-old boy is now facing a number of charges including robbery with a weapon, kidnapping and pointing a firearm.
The individual is not being named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
