Crime

Ottawa police arrest teenager in midst of gunpoint robbery, kidnapping

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted March 17, 2021 2:13 pm
Ottawa police say they seized this 9-mm handgun during a 'high-risk arrest' in the city's south end on Tuesday afternoon.
Ottawa police say they seized this 9-mm handgun during a 'high-risk arrest' in the city's south end on Tuesday afternoon. via Ottawa Police Service

Ottawa police say they successfully intervened as a teenager was holding up two other youths at gunpoint in the city’s south end on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they received a 911 call on Tuesday at roughly 3 p.m. reporting that two young people were being held at gunpoint by an armed male demanding money.

Responding officers located the vehicle on Bank Street near Findlay Creek, at which point police say they executed a “high-risk arrest.”

No injuries in Murray Street shooting, Ottawa police say

Police said the suspect tried to run but was caught by officers as he attempted to escape.

Trending Stories

The two victims were uninjured, police said.

Officers said they seized a loaded 9-mm silver handgun during the arrest.

A 17-year-old boy is now facing a number of charges including robbery with a weapon, kidnapping and pointing a firearm.

The individual is not being named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

