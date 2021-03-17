Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia grants 18-month extension for work to begin on commercial spaceport

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2021 10:57 am
Stephen Matier, left, president of Maritime Launch Services talks with reporters at a meeting of the proposed Spaceport project team in Dartmouth, N.S. on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.
Stephen Matier, left, president of Maritime Launch Services talks with reporters at a meeting of the proposed Spaceport project team in Dartmouth, N.S. on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia’s Environment Department has granted an 18-month extension for construction to begin on Canada’s first spaceport.

The department confirms in an email that Maritime Launch Services asked for the extension on Feb. 1 and the request was granted by Environment Minister Keith Irving on Monday.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia spaceport teams with U.S. firm to examine reuse of rockets in space

The province had set a deadline for construction to begin this June, but the company now has until Dec. 3, 2022 to commence work at a site near Canso, located on the northeastern tip of mainland Nova Scotia.

Maritime Launch Services, which plans to launch Ukrainian-built Cyclone rockets with varying payloads for low and high Earth orbits, was granted conditional environmental approval for the project in June, 2019.

Company CEO Steve Matier blames the COVID-19 pandemic for delaying progress last year and says work continues to secure financing and survey the proposed launch site.

Matier says he anticipates construction will begin before the province’s new deadline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaCansoEnvironment DepartmentMaritime Launch ServicesCyclone rockets

