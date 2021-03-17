Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent southwestern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

The OPP are looking for a federal offender who is known to frequent several southwestern Ontario Communities.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 47-year-old Johnny St. Louis as a result of his breach of statutory release, according to OPP.

Police say St. Louis is serving a two-year and seven-month sentence for several charges, including escaping lawful custody, theft over $5,000, possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while disqualified, fleeing while pursued by a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop at a motor vehicle collision, and obstructing a peace officer.

He is known to frequent the London, Goderich, St Marys, Stratford and Windsor areas.

Anyone who has contact with St. Louis or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad at 416-808-5900, toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 or call 911. Individuals may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.