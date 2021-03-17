Menu

Crime

Hamilton-area man faces 135 charges tied to having drugs and firearms

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 17, 2021 4:31 pm
Don Mitchell / Global News

An Ancaster, Ont., man is facing more than a hundred charges tied to the possession of drugs and firearms, including a grenade launcher, according to criminal court filings in London.

The 32-year-old appeared virtually in front of a judge on Monday in London, Ont., to face 135 charges connected with incidents dating back to mid-November.

The arrest, by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) on March 9, coincides with the execution of a number of search warrants on the same day in Ancaster, London, Brantford and Brant County.

However, the OPP did not tie the arrest to the operation saying investigations around the matter are ongoing.

Read more: OPP investigation brings significant police presence to several Ontario communities

“I can’t confirm any potential connection or details at this time,” OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson told Global News.

However, Dickson did confirm the OPP is set to reveal details of a “complex” firearms and drug trafficking investigation on Thursday morning.

Police say the investigation also has an element in Barrie, which led to a heavy police presence in that city last week as well.

Authorities say there is no current threat to public safety.

CrimeOntarioPoliceLondonOPPOntario Provincial PoliceDrugsInvestigationBarrieBrantfordAncasterDrug Possessionweapons charges

