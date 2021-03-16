Menu

Canada

Judge rules 16 names in Nova Scotia mass shooting warrants to remain redacted

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2021 5:31 pm
A Nova Scotia judge has ruled that the names of 16 people who gave statements to police following last April’s mass shooting will remain redacted.

In a written decision released today, Judge Laurel Halfpenny-MacQuarrie says there would be “serious risk” associated with publishing the names of people who are “simply conduits of information to the police and nothing more.”

Halfpenny-MacQuarrie says releasing the names will most likely lead to “speculation, public analysis and perhaps marginalization” that could have a lasting negative effect.

Read more: Nova Scotia to restrict possession of police gear almost year after mass shooting

The judge added that the information they provided has been made public through various police documents that have already been gradually released following a court application from media outlets.

She says there is no further information to be garnered by releasing the 16 names.

However, Halfpenny-MacQuarrie did note that a joint public inquiry that will examine the April 18-19 rampage that left 22 people and the gunman dead can apply to the court for access to the names if it needs to.

Firefighters say they were ‘terrorized’ by RCMP during search for N.S. gunman – Mar 1, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
