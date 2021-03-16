Coronavirus: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Land O’Lakes Public School

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Land O’Lakes Public School after the identification of a second positive case at the school.

A student tested positive for the virus March 16, the day after a teacher at the school received a positive result.

An outbreak has been called because the health unit has found transmission in the school setting.

Both people who tested positive are isolating. The school remains open.

There are also two positive cases of the virus at Winston Churchill Public School. Although the first student to test positive at Winston Churchill also tested positive for a variant of concern, the board said Monday that the second student “posed no risk to students or staff” and therefore the school remains open.

A class and a bus cohort linked to Winston Churchill previously ordered to self-isolate were allowed to return to school Tuesday.

“One cohort related to the first positive case will remain in isolation at home and follow directives from Public Health. These families have already been advised,” the board said in a statement.

