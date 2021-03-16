Menu

Entertainment

Enderby’s drive-in theatre to open this weekend

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 16, 2021 5:15 pm
Located in Enderby, the Starlight Drive-In Theatre will be reopening this weekend. It was closed for fall and winter. Starlight Drive-In Theatre

Just in time for spring break, the Okanagan’s only drive-in movie theatre announced on Tuesday that it will be reopening its gates this weekend.

Located in Enderby, the Starlight Drive-In Theatre will be showing movies this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It was closed for fall and winter.

On its website, the drive-in says “as we start the 2021 drive-in season, all the major studios are slowly starting to release new movies. This is a list of movies that are currently scheduled for 2021, many do not have release dates yet, but we anticipate a full slate of new films by July/August.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In opens during pandemic for cinema under the stars

Last week, the drive-in said on Facebook that it was testing the movie projector.

Regarding tickets, all tickets must be purchased online and in advance., adding that capacity controls are in place.

Further, the maximum amount of people per vehicle is listed at six.

For tickets, fees and movie listings, click here.

Click to play video: 'Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In facing uncertain summer after rule change' Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In facing uncertain summer after rule change
Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In facing uncertain summer after rule change – May 26, 2020
