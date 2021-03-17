Coronavirus: 2 COVID-19 cases at Millhaven Institution

Send this page to someone via email

According to Correctional Service Canada (CSC), two cases of COVID-19 have been discovered at Millhaven Institution west of Kingston, Ont., over the last month.

The first case was confirmed on Feb. 26 and is now resolved, while the second case was discovered March 12 and is still active.

CSC says the first inmate to test positive for the virus was a new intake. The positive result sparked mass testing at the institution, with 181 tests administered to date.

The second inmate to test positive was also a new intake, Corrections says. New intakes must self-isolate upon arrival, therefore CSC does not believe the second inmate to test positive caught the virus at the institution.

“An outbreak is declared when there is known transmission within the institution. Given that these two cases are unrelated, the current situation at Millhaven is not considered an outbreak,” CSC says.

This active case at Millhaven is currently the only one in any federal prison in Ontario.