Guelph police searching for missing man

Guelph police are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing man.
Police said 23-year-old Kyle Dudley was last seen on March 11 in the area of Guelph General Hospital.
He was wearing a black leather jacket and a red shirt, and was carrying a red Nike backpack. He also has homemade tattoos on his hands and arms.
Anyone who knows where he is can call police at 519-824-1212.
