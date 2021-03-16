Guelph police searching for missing man

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing man.

Police said 23-year-old Kyle Dudley was last seen on March 11 in the area of Guelph General Hospital.

He was wearing a black leather jacket and a red shirt, and was carrying a red Nike backpack. He also has homemade tattoos on his hands and arms.

Anyone who knows where he is can call police at 519-824-1212.

