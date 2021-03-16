Menu

Canada

Guelph police searching for missing man

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 16, 2021 3:17 pm
Guelph police have released a photo of a missing 23-year-old man.
Guelph police are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing man.

Police said 23-year-old Kyle Dudley was last seen on March 11 in the area of Guelph General Hospital.

He was wearing a black leather jacket and a red shirt, and was carrying a red Nike backpack. He also has homemade tattoos on his hands and arms.

Anyone who knows where he is can call police at 519-824-1212.

Click to play video: 'New tool to help locate missing kids receives nod from Canadian police chiefs' New tool to help locate missing kids receives nod from Canadian police chiefs
New tool to help locate missing kids receives nod from Canadian police chiefs – Feb 26, 2021
