Nova Scotia to spend $700,000 to equip all public schools with defibrillators

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia is spending $700,000 to equip all the province’s public schools with automated external defibrillators.

Education Minister Derek Mombourquette said today in a news release schools are often used by people of all ages during evenings and weekends and having the devices available could save someone’s life.

The province is purchasing 350 of the portable electronic devices, which analyze the heart’s rhythm and deliver an electric shock to help it return to a more effective rhythm.

The Education Department says about 70 schools already have defibrillators.

2:08 Campaign underway to raise awareness of automated external defibrillators Campaign underway to raise awareness of automated external defibrillators – May 30, 2018

Once installed, the defibrillators will be added to a database run by Emergency Health Services, which allows the department to direct people who call 911 to the closest machine.

Story continues below advertisement

The department says automated external defibrillators cost about $2,000, and that there are more than 1,300 of the devices registered in the province.