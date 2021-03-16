Guelph woman in wheelchair recovering after being struck by a van: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 70-year-old woman is recovering after she was struck by a van in the city’s north end while riding her motorized wheelchair.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday at Woodlawn and Victoria roads.

Read more: New Guelph police dog sniffs out 3 suspects in a single night

Police said the van being driven by a 27-year-old man was turning left onto Woodlawn Road when it struck the woman as she was using the crosswalk.

The woman was knocked from her wheelchair and was trapped underneath the van before she was freed by a Good Samaritan, police said.

Ornge air ambulance landed in a field at a nearby school and took the victim to a hospital in Hamilton.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the woman suffered “significant injuries” and underwent surgery on Monday. Her condition was not provided by Guelph police.

2:05 Mom who survived pedestrian crash in Calgary grieving boyfriend’s death, hopeful her baby will recover Mom who survived pedestrian crash in Calgary grieving boyfriend’s death, hopeful her baby will recover – Feb 28, 2021

It’s unclear if any charges will be laid in the investigation.

Any witnesses who have yet to speak with the police are asked to call 519-824-1212 ext. 7056.