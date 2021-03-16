80-year-old flown to hospital after crash on Highway 97A near Armstrong, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A serious crash on Highway 97A has left an 80-year-old in life-threatening condition.

Due to the serious injuries of the trapped driver, BC Air Ambulance was requested, said Cpl. Tania Finn, a Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer.

“Our front-line officers stopped traffic in both directions to provide a safe spot for the helicopter to land on the highway.”

The crash took place at the intersection of Highway 97A and Rosedale Avenue, near Armstrong, on Monday.

According to police, an eastbound SUV attempted to make a left-hand turn across the highway and was struck on the driver’s side by a southbound pickup truck.

The injured 80-year-old driver was trapped within the vehicle and had to be extracted by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department.

Both occupants of the second vehicle, a couple in their 70s, were transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

