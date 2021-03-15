Menu

Serious crash closes Highway 97A near Armstrong, B.C.

By Shelby Thom Global News
Highway 97A is closed in both directions near Armstrong, B.C., following a serious collision.
Highway 97A is closed in both directions near Armstrong, B.C., following a serious collision.

Highway 97A near Armstrong, B.C., in the North Okanagan has been shut down in both directions as emergency crews respond to a serious two-vehicle car crash.

Read more: Snowfall causing slick roads in Central, North Okanagan

Photographs from the scene show multiple ambulances, fire trucks and a medivac helicopter on the highway near East Rosedale Road, which is 13 km south of Enderby.

Submitted.

First responders can be seen huddled around a damaged vehicle to extract an injured occupant.

Read more: Wintery weather could be over for Okanagan residents

BC Emergency Health Services said three ground ambulances were dispatched and it “auto-launched” its air ambulance helicopter out of Kamloops in response.

“Two patients, in stable condition, were transported by ground paramedics to hospital. One patient in serious condition is being airlifted to hospital,” a spokesperson said.

The crash was described as a “T-bone.”

Submitted.

DriveBC said the highway’s estimated time of reopening is not available.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Highway 97 near-miss caught on camera; truck uses turning lanes to pass' Highway 97 near-miss caught on camera; truck uses turning lanes to pass
Highway 97 near-miss caught on camera; truck uses turning lanes to pass
highway closure Highway crash drivebc Serious Crash highway 97a Armstrong crash Armstrong car accident Armstrong car crash

