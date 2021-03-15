Serious crash closes Highway 97A near Armstrong, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 97A near Armstrong, B.C., in the North Okanagan has been shut down in both directions as emergency crews respond to a serious two-vehicle car crash.

Photographs from the scene show multiple ambulances, fire trucks and a medivac helicopter on the highway near East Rosedale Road, which is 13 km south of Enderby.

First responders can be seen huddled around a damaged vehicle to extract an injured occupant.

BC Emergency Health Services said three ground ambulances were dispatched and it “auto-launched” its air ambulance helicopter out of Kamloops in response.

“Two patients, in stable condition, were transported by ground paramedics to hospital. One patient in serious condition is being airlifted to hospital,” a spokesperson said.

The crash was described as a “T-bone.”

DriveBC said the highway’s estimated time of reopening is not available.

More to come…

