No need for floodway this year, say Manitoba officials

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 16, 2021 12:59 pm
Red River Floodway File
The Red River Floodway is seen in this file photo. Global News

The Red River Floodway won’t be used this year.

According to Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre, the Red River is rising about a foot a day with the current snowmelt, but officials say they believe it will stay within its banks this spring.

Manitoba releases first flood forecast, risk of major event low

The river’s peak at Emerson is expected between Thursday and Sunday.

The province said ice conditions are weakening on the river and people should use caution if venturing out onto the ice.

Click to play video: 'Floodway 101 – How does the Red River Floodway work, anyway?' Floodway 101 – How does the Red River Floodway work, anyway?
Floodway 101 – How does the Red River Floodway work, anyway? – Apr 9, 2019
Red RiverManitoba floodingRed River FloodwaySnow MeltFloodwayHydrologic Forecast Centremanitoba rivers

