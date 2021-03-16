No need for floodway this year, say Manitoba officials

Send this page to someone via email

The Red River Floodway won’t be used this year.

According to Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre, the Red River is rising about a foot a day with the current snowmelt, but officials say they believe it will stay within its banks this spring.

The river’s peak at Emerson is expected between Thursday and Sunday.

The province said ice conditions are weakening on the river and people should use caution if venturing out onto the ice.

1:07 Floodway 101 – How does the Red River Floodway work, anyway? Floodway 101 – How does the Red River Floodway work, anyway? – Apr 9, 2019

