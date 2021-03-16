Menu

Crime

OPP charge Carleton Place man in alleged tiny home construction fraud

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted March 16, 2021 12:19 pm
The OPP charged a Carleton Place, Ont., man with multiple counts of theft and fraud related to allegedly failing to build tiny home units after taking deposits.
The OPP charged a Carleton Place, Ont., man with multiple counts of theft and fraud related to allegedly failing to build tiny home units after taking deposits. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Ontario Provincial Police say a Carleton Place, Ont., man is responsible for more than $500,000 in fraud after allegedly taking deposits to build tiny homes but never constructing the units.

Lanark County OPP said Tuesday they began investigating claims of fraud back in November 2019.

The initial complaint led OPP to nine additional victims in regions across Ontario who reported a combined financial loss of more than $500,000.

Read more: OPP say traffic collisions down but fatalities up in 2020 across Ontario

OPP have charged 61-year-old Richard Wheatley of Carleton Place with nine counts of fraud and eight counts of theft over $5,000, as well as one count of each charge under the $5,000 mark. He also faces one charge of obstructing a police officer.

He is due in court in Perth on April 12, police said.

Investigators believe there could be additional victims in this case and ask anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122.

