4 people arrested after drugs seized from a business in Moncton

The New Brunswick RCMP said it has arrested four individuals and seized various types of drugs from a business in Moncton.

On March 11, police said a search warrant was executed at a business on the 1000 block of Mountain Road. During the search, police seized what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine pills and isotonitazene, a synthetic opioid.

Three women and a man, all from Moncton, were arrested at the scene, police said.

A 28-year-old woman was released pending a future court appearance on July 29.

Thirty-nine-year-old Duncan Mullins, 27-year-old Lindsey Bourque and 23-year-old Erica Bourque appeared in Moncton provincial court on March 12.

“They were each charged with one count of possession of crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking,” said the RCMP in a release.

All three were remanded until their next court appearance on March 17.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.