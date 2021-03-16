Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

4 people arrested after drugs seized from a business in Moncton

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Police seized various types of drugs.
Police seized various types of drugs. NB RCMP

The New Brunswick RCMP said it has arrested four individuals and seized various types of drugs from a business in Moncton. 

On March 11, police said a search warrant was executed at a business on the 1000 block of Mountain Road. During the search, police seized what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine pills and isotonitazene, a synthetic opioid.

Read more: Saint John police body camera program delayed by cyberattack against city

Three women and a man, all from Moncton, were arrested at the scene, police said.

Trending Stories

A 28-year-old woman was released pending a future court appearance on July 29.

Thirty-nine-year-old Duncan Mullins, 27-year-old Lindsey Bourque and 23-year-old Erica Bourque appeared in Moncton provincial court on March 12.

Story continues below advertisement

“They were each charged with one count of possession of crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking,” said the RCMP in a release.

All three were remanded until their next court appearance on March 17.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPDrugsMonctonDrug TraffickingNew Brunswick RCMPMoncton Provincial CourtMountain road

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers