Health

COVID-19: Ross Memorial Hospital to hold drive-thru vaccination clinic at Lindsay Exhibition

By Greg Davis Global News
Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay will conduct a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic similar to this setup seen here in San Diego, Calif.
Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay will conduct a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic similar to this setup seen here in San Diego, Calif. AP file photo

Residents in the City of Kawartha Lakes ages 80 and up can receive a COVID-19 vaccine via a drive-thru clinic beginning later this week.

Starting this Thursday, Ross Memorial Hospital and the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit will be operating a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Lindsay Exhibition fairgrounds at 354 Angeline St.

Read more: Ontario COVID-19 vaccine portal launches with nearly 100K bookings, some errors

The clinic is only for individuals born 1941 or earlier. Appointments must be booked through the provincial booking system or by calling 1‐888‐999‐6488.

Appointments are not available through health care providers or by calling the health unit.

“Unfortunately, if individuals arrive at the LEX without an appointment they will not be vaccinated and will be asked to book an appointment through the provincial booking system,” the hospital said Tuesday.

The LEX Clinic will operate as a drive‐thru model, meaning individuals will remain in their vehicles for the duration of their appointment. 

Those with appointments are asked to arrive approximately 10 minutes prior to their appointment time to check in. Individuals being vaccinated should wear a loose, comfortable shirt and must bring their Ontario health card. Following their vaccination, individuals will be monitored in their vehicles for an additional 15 minutes, or 30 minutes if they have a history of allergic reactions.

Read more: COVID-19: Cobourg Community Centre, Trent Hills fire station, Lindsay Ex to host vaccination clinics

All individuals in the vehicle must wear a mask covering their mouth and nose when interacting with clinic personnel.

As of Monday evening, the health unit reported 10 active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Five of the 558 cases in the Kawarthas are deemed to have resulted from a variant of concern.

