Politics

Alberta NDP pushing for bill to ban coal mining in Rocky Mountains

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Alberta government poised to release plan for public consultation on modern coal policy' Alberta government poised to release plan for public consultation on modern coal policy
WATCH ABOVE: It's been just over a week since the Alberta government reinstated the 1976 coal policy. There was also promise made to engage in robust public consultation. But as Jill Croteau reports, some are still skeptical it will be done in good faith – Feb 17, 2021

Alberta’s Opposition NDP plans to introduce a private member’s bill that would ban future coal mining and related activities on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains.

The proposed legislation comes as Alberta’s United Conservative government is to hold public consultations at the end of this month on expanding coal mining in the area.

Read more: Constituents in Alberta environment minister’s riding concerned over coal mining

NDP Leader Rachel Notley says, if passed, the bill would also permanently cancel all coal leases on so-called Category 1 and 2 lands and stop planned changes to water allocations in the area.

Public consultations are scheduled to begin March 29, but so far no details have been released.

Read more: First Nations seek federal involvement, call Alberta review of coal project inadequate

The UCP revoked last spring a 1976 policy that had protected the Rockies and their eastern slopes from open-pit coal mines.

It was reinstated last month after a public outcry.

Click to play video: 'Red flags and mistrust flare up over Alberta government coal flip-flop' Red flags and mistrust flare up over Alberta government coal flip-flop
Red flags and mistrust flare up over Alberta government coal flip-flop – Feb 9, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press

