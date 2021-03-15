Saskatchewan teen goldsmith learning to shine bright in her field

Send this page to someone via email

Emily Coutu always knew she wanted to pursue a career that allowed her to showcase her artistic and creative talents.

“I drew on the walls as a child, and have continued to draw everywhere,” Coutu chuckled. “My notes are completely illegible in class because half of the page is doodles.”

For the past two years, the 16-year-old has put that passion to work as an apprentice goldsmith.

“Originally I was planning on being a bench jeweller, and then I got introduced to the concept of a goldsmith, and liked it much better,” she explained.

Over the two-year span, Ken Paulson has been her mentor.

Paulson, a local goldsmith with over 40 years of experience, has brought Coutu into his shop, KM Paulson Goldsmith in Saskatoon, three days a week for three hours at a time, passing along his knowledge to his protege.

“She’d be here seven days a week I think, if I allowed it,” Paulson explained. “You know, and if she didn’t have to go to school.”

Her passion and dedication for the craft truly helped draw the pair together.

“That fills my sails because she reminds me of me,” Paulson said. “She just has all of the right questions.”

“It’s really crazy to be able to just go out and just do something like goldsmithing,” Coutu said. “(It’s) such a crazy concept for a lot of high-schoolers.”

As their partnership has grown so too has her skill and dedication towards goldsmithing.

“She’s a very creative person,” Paulson explained. “So, (in the beginning) it was just another outlet for her creativity. But, now she’s starting to think about; I think she’s thinking about the future.”

“People ask, as you do most high-schoolers, ‘Oh, what are you going to do with your life?'” Coutu said. “(They’re) really surprised when I’ve got an answer, and I’m going for it. I already have a plan, and it’s kind of bizarre for people my age.”

