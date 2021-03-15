2021 Winnipeg Jets food drive focusing on monetary donations, but food still accepted

Send this page to someone via email

The 2021 Winnipeg Jets Food Drive is focusing on monetary donations in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the club says it will still accept food items during a one-day drive-through event.

Monetary donations are being accepted between March 15 and 31 in support of Harvest Manitoba.

Anyone who donates through the main landing page will be entered into a draw for an autographed Mark Scheifele home jersey.

Non-perishable food, along with money, is going to be accepted Saturday, March 27th, at a drive-through event in the parking lot of Bell MTS Iceplex (3969 Portage Ave.)

The club says the event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with health and safety protocols in place.

Those who make donations at the Iceplex will be entered to win either a Josh Morrissey autographed Aviator replica jersey or a Blake Wheeler autographed Heritage replica jersey.