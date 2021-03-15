Menu

Canada

2021 Winnipeg Jets food drive focusing on monetary donations, but food still accepted

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted March 15, 2021 2:07 pm
The 2021 Winnipeg Jets Food Drive will host a one-day drive-through event to accept food donations.
The 2021 Winnipeg Jets Food Drive will host a one-day drive-through event to accept food donations. Global News

The 2021 Winnipeg Jets Food Drive is focusing on monetary donations in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the club says it will still accept food items during a one-day drive-through event.

Monetary donations are being accepted between March 15 and 31 in support of Harvest Manitoba.

Anyone who donates through the main landing page will be entered into a draw for an autographed Mark Scheifele home jersey.

Trending Stories

Read more: Winnipeg Jets celebrate win for a good cause

Non-perishable food, along with money, is going to be accepted Saturday, March 27th, at a drive-through event in the parking lot of Bell MTS Iceplex (3969 Portage Ave.)

The club says the event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with health and safety protocols in place.

Story continues below advertisement

Those who make donations at the Iceplex will be entered to win either a Josh Morrissey autographed Aviator replica jersey or a Blake Wheeler autographed Heritage replica jersey.

