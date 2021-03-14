Menu

Entertainment

Alberta’s Shawn Everett wins engineering Grammy for work on Beck’s album

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2021 4:56 pm
Alberta-raised Shawn Everett, shown in a handout photo, holds the rare Grammy Awards claim of being nominated three times in the engineering category during the same year.
Alberta-raised Shawn Everett, shown in a handout photo, holds the rare Grammy Awards claim of being nominated three times in the engineering category during the same year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heidi Tappis

Bragg Creek, Alta.-raised Shawn Everett has won a Grammy for best-engineered album, non-classical for Beck’s “Hyperspace.”

Everett shares the award with a team of fellow engineers who worked on the album.

He’s one of several Canadians who won during a pre-broadcast ceremony streamed on the Grammys website.

Read more: Goodbye, Grammys: Why Black artists think the awards show is irrelevant

Montreal-raised DJ and producer Kaytranada pulled in a double, winning best dance recording for “10%” and best dance or electronic album for “Bubba.”

Jim (Kimo) West, the Toronto-born guitarist for “Weird Al” Yankovic, grabbed the best new age album Grammy for his solo work “More Guitar Stories.”

Most of the 84 awards are being handed out on the webcast.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
