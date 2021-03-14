Menu

Health

U.S. has now administered more than 107M COVID-19 vaccine doses, CDC says

By Aakriti Bhalla Reuters
Posted March 14, 2021 2:30 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Biden says US will be able to vaccinate all Americans by end of summer' Coronavirus: Biden says US will be able to vaccinate all Americans by end of summer
WATCH: Coronavirus: Biden says US will be able to vaccinate all Americans by end of summer – Jan 26, 2021

The United States has administered 107,060,274 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 135,847,835 doses as of Sunday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET on Sunday, the agency said.

Read more: Biden expands COVID-19 vaccine stockpile as world struggles with shortages

According to the tally posted on March 13, the agency had administered 105,703,501 doses of the vaccines and distributed 135,846,665 doses.

The agency said 69,784,210 people had received at least one dose, while 37,459,269 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 7,547,477 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

© 2021 Reuters
