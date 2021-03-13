Circle Project launches capital campaign to build community hub in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Regina-based Circle Project launched its capital campaign on Friday, hoping to raise $1 million to go towards their new headquarters.

The new building is located on 5th Avenue and Elphinstone Street and was the previous home to a Conexus Credit Union branch.

When Conexus closed the branch, they made a call out to groups to express interest in the building and asked what they planned to do with it, explained Eric Dillon, CEO of Conexus Credit Union.

Circle Project applied and said they wanted to build a community and cultural hub. The organization opened in 1988 and has worked with the Indigenous community in Regina, offering programs and services like a family violence and counselling program.

Dillon said Conexus has an important history partnering with Circle Project.

“Over the last 20 years we’ve provided support to enable the opening of a children’s centre, a child care and infant centre and we’ve supported multiple initiatives for the circle project community,” Dillon said.

Dillon added that Circle Project’s proposal outlined how this hub would be a new opportunity for Conexus to stay connected and contribute long-term benefits to the city’s most vulnerable communities.

“Their proposal addressed a huge gap in services and programs available in the area but through our partnership and creating a community and cultural hub they’re going to fill this gap and we’re here to help them do just that,” Dillon said.

While Conexus gifted the building, Circle Project President Bob Cantin said it’s going to cost money to convert it to a community hub.

That’s why the organization is launching a donation and 50/50 campaign to raise dollars.

Individuals can visit Circle Project’s website to donate now or buy a 50/50 ticket.

Circle Project is a registered charity, so those who donate can receive a tax receipt.

Mayor Sandra Masters expressed her appreciation for the group’s efforts.

“This is how community building happens,” Masters said.

“There are many families in our city that struggle with poverty, addictions, violence, and the cultural community hub is a place where families can begin to build a better quality of life with the many programs and services offered,” Masters added.

Circle Project Executive Director Ann Perry said that the group received the building in late 2019 and had hoped to open their doors in fall 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to those plans, so the group will instead host its grand opening in the fall of 2021.

“I’m counting sleeps. We can hardly wait,” Perry said about the opening.

Money raised during the capital campaign will go towards an extensive renovation that includes the second floor of the building. Perry said Circle Project has secured funding, but the problem lies with accessing things like a large mortgage and having less money to spend on community work.

