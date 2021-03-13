Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Crews called to demolish East Vancouver building at risk of collapse

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 13, 2021 4:54 pm
Click to play video 'Crews called to demolish East Vancouver building at risk of collapse' Crews called to demolish East Vancouver building at risk of collapse
Crews called to demolish East Vancouver building at risk of collapse

A section of Vancouver’s Commercial Drive was closed overnight as city crews were called to demolish a building at risk of collapse.

Police and firefighters were called to the vacant two-storey structure at the corner of 14th Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday after passersby reported seeing stucco falling from the building and hearing cracking.

Read more: Workers allowed back on site of fatal London, Ont., partial building collapse

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Assistant Chief Kenny Gemmill said city engineers assessed the structure and deemed it unsafe.

“As it stands right now it looks like the stucco is basically holding the building up,” Gemmill told Global News Friday night.

Trending Stories

“I would have to imagine that building’s been here for 100 years.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Investigation underway into collapse of Kingston’s historic former Karnosfski Bakery

Gemmill said crews from TransLink and Fortis had to come and disconnect bus trolleys and gas lines before the work could go ahead.

City crews arrived and used mechanical equipment to tear the building down overnight.

Click to play video 'Property owner says Kingston heritage building will be rebuilt after Christmas Day collapse' Property owner says Kingston heritage building will be rebuilt after Christmas Day collapse
Property owner says Kingston heritage building will be rebuilt after Christmas Day collapse – Dec 30, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
collapseBuilding CollapseCommercial Drivetear downeast vancovuer building collapseunsafe structurevancouver engineersvancovuer firefighters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers