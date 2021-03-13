Crews called to demolish East Vancouver building at risk of collapse

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A section of Vancouver’s Commercial Drive was closed overnight as city crews were called to demolish a building at risk of collapse.

Police and firefighters were called to the vacant two-storey structure at the corner of 14th Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday after passersby reported seeing stucco falling from the building and hearing cracking.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Assistant Chief Kenny Gemmill said city engineers assessed the structure and deemed it unsafe.

“As it stands right now it looks like the stucco is basically holding the building up,” Gemmill told Global News Friday night.

“I would have to imagine that building’s been here for 100 years.”

Story continues below advertisement

Gemmill said crews from TransLink and Fortis had to come and disconnect bus trolleys and gas lines before the work could go ahead.

City crews arrived and used mechanical equipment to tear the building down overnight.

2:15 Property owner says Kingston heritage building will be rebuilt after Christmas Day collapse Property owner says Kingston heritage building will be rebuilt after Christmas Day collapse – Dec 30, 2020