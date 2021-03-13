New Costco Business Centre in west Edmonton announces April opening date

Send this page to someone via email

Costco has finally announced the opening date for its new store in west Edmonton.

The company’s Costco Business Centre at Stony Plain Road and 186 Street in the city’s northwest will open on April 6.

The 127,000 square-foot warehouse has been in the works since November 2019.

Another Costco Wholesale store already operates in the Granville neighbourhood in west Edmonton, just seven kilometres away from the new business centre.

The new store will bring the number of Costco stores operating in the Edmonton area to eight: four wholesale stores, three wholesales in St. Albert, Sherwood Park and Leduc, and the business centre in the city.

The business centres offer different products than Costco’s wholesale locations. They tailor more towards businesses and offer larger quantities of products and business-specific items like food packaging.

Costco members can shop at the business centre with no extra charge to their membership.

According to the company’s website, there are currently 20 Costco Business Centres operating in the U.S., and three in Canada — not including the new Edmonton location.

