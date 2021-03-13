Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Consumer

New Costco Business Centre in west Edmonton announces April opening date

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted March 13, 2021 2:12 pm
Costco shoppers look at items at Costco in Mountain View, Calif., Nov. 6, 2010.
Costco shoppers look at items at Costco in Mountain View, Calif., Nov. 6, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Paul Sakuma

Costco has finally announced the opening date for its new store in west Edmonton.

The company’s Costco Business Centre at Stony Plain Road and 186 Street in the city’s northwest will open on April 6.

The 127,000 square-foot warehouse has been in the works since November 2019.

Another Costco Wholesale store already operates in the Granville neighbourhood in west Edmonton, just seven kilometres away from the new business centre.

The new store will bring the number of Costco stores operating in the Edmonton area to eight: four wholesale stores, three wholesales in St. Albert, Sherwood Park and Leduc, and the business centre in the city.

Trending Stories

Read more: New Costco project being built in west Edmonton: Alberta government

Story continues below advertisement

The business centres offer different products than Costco’s wholesale locations. They tailor more towards businesses and offer larger quantities of products and business-specific items like food packaging.

Costco members can shop at the business centre with no extra charge to their membership.

According to the company’s website, there are currently 20 Costco Business Centres operating in the U.S., and three in Canada — not including the new Edmonton location.

Click to play video 'New Costco Canada policy requires masks or face shields for entry' New Costco Canada policy requires masks or face shields for entry
New Costco Canada policy requires masks or face shields for entry – Nov 15, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CostcoEdmonton shoppingedmonton costcocostco business centreedmonton business centreedmonton costco business centreedmonton costco business centre opening

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers