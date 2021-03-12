Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Columbia Shuswap Regional District seeking volunteer firefighters

By Abigail Zieverink Global News
Posted March 12, 2021 6:45 pm
A photo of firefighters in training. The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says new recruits are needed in Eagle Bay, Silver Creek, Malakwa, Blind Bay and Sorrento.
A photo of firefighters in training. The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says new recruits are needed in Eagle Bay, Silver Creek, Malakwa, Blind Bay and Sorrento. Global News

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is seeking volunteer firefighters.

In a press release issued this week, the regional district said “it’s a continual challenge” to recruit firefighters.

Volunteer firefighters train for emergency responses “sometimes under stressful and emotional circumstances,” said the regional district, adding that “our volunteers tell us about the tremendous rewards that come with their work.”

Read more: Shuswap senior helps regional district hit firefighting milestone

Specifically, the regional district said “certain participation levels are necessary to keep fire halls running safely and smoothly,” and that new recruits are especially needed in Eagle Bay, Silver Creek, Malakwa and the areas served by the Shuswap Fire Department, which includes Blind Bay and Sorrento.

Trending Stories

Regional district firefighters generally train once a week at their respective fire halls, and no previous experience is necessary.

Story continues below advertisement

“Firefighters are members of the community with a will to improve their skills while protecting life and property,” said the regional district.

For more information about becoming a volunteer firefighter, click here.

Click to play video '78-year-old Shuswap man earns firefighting certification' 78-year-old Shuswap man earns firefighting certification
78-year-old Shuswap man earns firefighting certification – Jan 10, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shuswapvolunteer firefightersregional districtColumbia Shuswap Regional Districtmalakwablind bayCSRDsorrentoSilver CreekColumbia ShuswapEagle Bay

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers