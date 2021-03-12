Columbia Shuswap Regional District seeking volunteer firefighters

Send this page to someone via email

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is seeking volunteer firefighters.

In a press release issued this week, the regional district said “it’s a continual challenge” to recruit firefighters.

Volunteer firefighters train for emergency responses “sometimes under stressful and emotional circumstances,” said the regional district, adding that “our volunteers tell us about the tremendous rewards that come with their work.”

Specifically, the regional district said “certain participation levels are necessary to keep fire halls running safely and smoothly,” and that new recruits are especially needed in Eagle Bay, Silver Creek, Malakwa and the areas served by the Shuswap Fire Department, which includes Blind Bay and Sorrento.

Regional district firefighters generally train once a week at their respective fire halls, and no previous experience is necessary.

“Firefighters are members of the community with a will to improve their skills while protecting life and property,” said the regional district.

