London police investigating after stabbing victim found outside of hospital

London police say a 39-year-old man is in hospital after being found outside of Victoria Hospital with an apparent stab wound.

Police say investigators believe he was stabbed outside of the hospital and they’re “appealing to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident to call police.”

The man was found at roughly 11:50 p.m. on Thursday at the hospital at 800 Commissioners Rd. E.

Police say he was suffering from a serious injury “as a result of an apparent stab wound” and, as of Friday afternoon, he remains in hospital.

No suspect description is currently available but anyone with information is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

