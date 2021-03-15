Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: double-digit heat for the final week of winter

By Peter Quinlan Global News
A few clouds return to the Okanagan on Tuesday.
A few clouds return to the Okanagan on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

Mostly cloudy skies started the final week of winter in the Okanagan with temperatures climbing to double-digits on Monday afternoon.

The mercury is slated to fall just below the freezing mark Monday night before rebounding back to double-digits on Tuesday afternoon.

Clouds will slide back in after a sunny start on Tuesday with a mix of sun and cloud Wednesday and more clouds on Thursday.

Afternoon highs will continue to hover in low double-digits and morning lows around the freezing mark through Friday.

Trending Stories

The week is expected to finish with showers and unsettled weather is forecast to return this weekend.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SunshineWarm WeatherBC weatherCloudokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers