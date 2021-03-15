Okanagan weather: double-digit heat for the final week of winter

Send this page to someone via email

Mostly cloudy skies started the final week of winter in the Okanagan with temperatures climbing to double-digits on Monday afternoon.

The mercury is slated to fall just below the freezing mark Monday night before rebounding back to double-digits on Tuesday afternoon.

Clouds will slide back in after a sunny start on Tuesday with a mix of sun and cloud Wednesday and more clouds on Thursday.

Afternoon highs will continue to hover in low double-digits and morning lows around the freezing mark through Friday.

The week is expected to finish with showers and unsettled weather is forecast to return this weekend.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

