Canada

House passes revised assisted dying bill with Liberal, Bloc Quebecois support

By Joan Bryden The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2021 10:03 pm
FILE: Medical aid in dying was legalized in Quebec in 2014 and then across Canada in June 2016.
FILE: Medical aid in dying was legalized in Quebec in 2014 and then across Canada in June 2016. Getty Images

The House of Commons has approved a revised bill to expand access to medical assistance in dying, eventually including people suffering solely from mental illnesses.

A revised version of Bill C-7 has passed by a vote of 180-149, supported by most Liberal and Bloc Quebecois MPs, with Conservative, NDP and two of three Green MPs opposed.

Read more: Canadian senators pass amended assisted dying bill after days of debate

The bill is intended to bring the law into compliance with a 2019 Quebec Superior Court ruling which struck down a provision that allows assisted dying only for intolerably suffering individuals whose natural death is “reasonably foreseeable.”

The government has made some revisions to the original bill in response to amendments approved last month by senators who voted to allow advance requests for assisted deaths and to impose an 18-month time limit on the bill’s originally proposed blanket ban on assisted dying for people suffering solely from mental illnesses.

The government rejected the advance request amendment but is now proposing to put a two-year time limit on the mental illness exclusion.

The revised bill must now go back to the Senate, where senators will have to decide whether to accept the verdict of the elected chamber or insist on their amendments.

Click to play video 'Liberal MP stresses duties of members to protect rights of Canadians in case for assisted dying bill' Liberal MP stresses duties of members to protect rights of Canadians in case for assisted dying bill
Liberal MP stresses duties of members to protect rights of Canadians in case for assisted dying bill – Oct 19, 2020

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
