Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Winnipeg community organization aims to get residents cycling again

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 11, 2021 4:50 pm
Looking to get on the road? A Winnipeg community group says there are options for local people interested in taking up cycling this spring.
Looking to get on the road? A Winnipeg community group says there are options for local people interested in taking up cycling this spring. Global News / File

Looking for a bike in Winnipeg?

Some stores in the city may be experiencing a similar pandemic-related shortage as last year, but a local community organization says there are other options available.

Read more: Looking to buy a bike? Winnipeg may be experiencing shortage, says local shop owner

Kate Sjoberg, managing director of the Winnipeg Repair Education and Cycling Hub (WRENCH), told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the work done at the organization’s Logan Avenue facility is “a community story across Winnipeg.”

“We have a really amazing partnership with the City of Winnipeg,” said Sjoberg.

“Discarded bikes or bikes that turn up at the landfill… we’re able to bring those bikes and those parts back to our shop, and then with volunteer and paid labour, we’re able to refurbish the parts, put the bikes back together, and make sure they’re safety tested.”

Story continues below advertisement

The bikes are then redistributed through community events and are also put up for sale, so Winnipeggers looking to get pedaling on a ready-to-ride, repurposed bicycle can hit the city’s streets.

Trending Stories

Read more: Winnipeg bike shops see increase in customers as weather warms up

“It’s a really nice way to reduce our pressure on the landfill, get more people on their bikes, and make really good use of a resource that’s just sitting there,” said Sjoberg.

The WRENCH, however, hasn’t been immune to shortages. Sjoberg said the organization felt the pressure last year, and has heard from distributors that some supplies will take long to arrive than usual, but the recycled bikes — as well as the organization’s repair services and instructional workshops — are an affordable way to get back in the saddle.

“It’s exciting to see people revisit a really fun activity that maybe they enjoyed in their youth,” Sjoberg said.

“We want to help people get on the road.”

 

Click to play video 'Ross Eadie on bike registration' Ross Eadie on bike registration
Ross Eadie on bike registration – Jan 8, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BicyclesWinnipeg cyclingBike ShopCommunity OrganizationThe WrenchWinnipeg bikesKate Sjoberg

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers